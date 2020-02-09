Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for about 5.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 7.91% of Macy’s worth $415,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

