Magi Market Cap Reaches $224,997.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magi has a market capitalization of $224,997.00 and $3.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Magi Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,409,465 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

