Magnum (MGM) Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

