Maincoin (MNC) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Maincoin has a market cap of $720,552.00 and approximately $6,583.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,080,698 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

