Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Cap of $576.88 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, BitMart and Bibox. Maker has a total market capitalization of $576.88 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,872 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BitMart, OKEx, CoinMex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

