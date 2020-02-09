Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 56.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $236,501.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manna has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000240 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,593.39 or 0.94940298 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,617,455 coins and its circulating supply is 652,542,658 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.