ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $92.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

