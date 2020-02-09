Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.16 Million

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $711.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.36 million and the lowest is $684.96 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $744.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,800. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,649,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

