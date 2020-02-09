Masari (MSR) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Masari has a total market cap of $267,966.00 and approximately $534.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

