MassGrid (MGD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 98.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 140.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.21 million and $4.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,066.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.02245278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.04389832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00754402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00842283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00114545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009582 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00695138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,931,067 coins and its circulating supply is 76,539,767 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

