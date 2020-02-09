MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises about 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of MasTec worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MasTec by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 136.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. 574,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,146. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

