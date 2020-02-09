Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $541,640.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $541,640.00 and $124,667.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

