Matchpool Achieves Market Cap of $221,198.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Liqui. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $221,198.00 and $434.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matchpool has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

