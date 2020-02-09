Matthews International Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the quarter. Autohome makes up about 1.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Autohome worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Autohome stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. 638,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,150. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

