Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Baozun makes up about 1.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Baozun worth $34,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Baozun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Baozun by 61,885.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZUN stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,923. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

