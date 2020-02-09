Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $26,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.42. 1,163,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,688. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

