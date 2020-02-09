Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $81 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,507 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises approximately 3.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $80,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,483,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 949,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after buying an additional 377,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 491,064 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

