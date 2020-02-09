Matthews International Capital Management LLC Invests $5.37 Million in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 299,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. HUYA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HUYA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in HUYA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,172,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,987,000 after buying an additional 253,070 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 326,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HUYA by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 76,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,489,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 1,382,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,363. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

