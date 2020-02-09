Matthews International Capital Management LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000. Oyster Point Pharma accounts for about 0.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Oyster Point Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $9,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $9,141,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $144,814,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OYST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 71,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

