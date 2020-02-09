Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 367,053 shares during the quarter. Momo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Momo worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Momo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOMO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.84. 2,223,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,746. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOMO. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

