Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,700 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Beigene makes up about 1.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Beigene worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beigene by 1,386.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.97. 190,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,929. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.14. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $1,643,908.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,460,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,204,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,297,929. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

