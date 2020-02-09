Matthews International Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,092,528 shares during the quarter. China Mobile comprises about 5.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of China Mobile worth $104,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,944,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 664,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

