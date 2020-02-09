Matthews International Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 38.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $802,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.16.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

