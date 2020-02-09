Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

AVGO stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.23. 1,588,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

