Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 187,600 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187,600 shares during the period. 58.com makes up about 0.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of 58.com worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 58.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WUBA traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,753. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

