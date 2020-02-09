Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 297,695 Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,695 shares during the period. NextCure accounts for about 0.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of NextCure worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter worth $2,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 272,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. NextCure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

