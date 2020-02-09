Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 2.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NetEase worth $48,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,984. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.25.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.96.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.