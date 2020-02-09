Matthews International Capital Management LLC Takes $7.66 Million Position in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 437,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. Frequency Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Frequency Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

FREQ stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 118,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

