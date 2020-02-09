Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Max Property Group has a market cap of $608,427.00 and $25,762.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015667 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000548 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003512 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000741 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

