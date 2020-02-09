Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $230,161.00 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.01255990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00212463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004413 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

