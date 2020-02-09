McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.88 ($1.95).

MCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered McCarthy & Stone to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

Shares of McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 151.80 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.51. The firm has a market cap of $815.72 million and a PE ratio of 27.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. McCarthy & Stone’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

