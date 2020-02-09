MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.11. 540,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,381. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $124.11 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.46.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

