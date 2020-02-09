Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.7% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

