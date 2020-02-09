Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.61. 2,421,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

