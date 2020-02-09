Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after purchasing an additional 376,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $211.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,344. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

