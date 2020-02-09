McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp accounts for 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.94% of McGrath RentCorp worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 122.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 53.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.90. 86,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.