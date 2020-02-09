Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

MFIN stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.57.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

