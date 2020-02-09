MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $33,741.00 and $2,271.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.