Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $222.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.30 million. Medpace posted sales of $192.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $853.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.49 million to $856.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $984.70 million, with estimates ranging from $967.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

MEDP stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Medpace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,434,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

