Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 253,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.