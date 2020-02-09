Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.95 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

