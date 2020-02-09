Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Aegis in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.25 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Shares of MEET opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Meet Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

