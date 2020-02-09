Melon (MLN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $68,673.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $68,673.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00055767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kraken, Liqui and Bitsane.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Kraken, IDEX and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.