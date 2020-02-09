Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.47 ($122.64).

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

MRK opened at €120.20 ($139.77) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.09.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

