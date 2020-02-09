Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $584,099.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, OKEx, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Merculet has a total market cap of $584,099.00 and $83,234.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,040,929,582 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinMex, Hotbit, Kucoin, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

