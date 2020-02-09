Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $866,645.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Hotbit and CoinMex. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $866,645.00 and $193,260.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 105.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,043,460,413 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinMex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

