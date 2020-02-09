Mercury Trading Up 9.3% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $273,145.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.03409293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00227478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

