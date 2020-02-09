Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,887.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,813.37. The company has a market cap of $1,020.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

