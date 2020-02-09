Metadium Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Bytex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $111,734.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.03402421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bytex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

