Metal (MTL) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Livecoin and Huobi.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,183,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Livecoin, Tidex, Kyber Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

